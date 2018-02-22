Foodie Spotlight: Savor Downtown

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller

With all of the national love the Indy food scene has been getting of late, why not celebrate with two weeks of specially priced menu offerings from some of the hottest spots downtown. The inaugural Savor Downtown Indy will take place through Sunday, March 4. With over fifty participating restaurants, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy and more than enough to keep us die-hard foodies busy for a couple of weeks.

If you’re thinking that “Savor” sounds familiar, you’re correct. The inaugural “Savor” event, Savor The International Marketplace, took place on Indy’s west side back in October of 2017, and was followed by Savor Speedway just a few weeks later. The events have been a huge success, large in part to the tireless efforts of “Savor” creator, Susan Decker. Now, “Savor” is back and has its sights set on downtown, so buckle up and make your reservations.

If you’re like me, you probably won’t have the opportunity (or stomach) to visit all fifty plus restaurants in two weeks. Never fear, I have done some homework and have come up with some of my personal choices to perhaps make your decisions a little easier. I’ve tried to include a nice variety in my choices, so here goes nothing:

Best Value:

Acapulco Joe’s…Breakfast and lunch…wait for it…two people for $10! That’s not a typo, it really is $5 per person. Crazy, right? Breakfast option is Joe’s famous biscuits and gravy and a side of fried potatoes. People swear by these biscuits and gravy and now you have no excuse not to try them. For lunch, you have the choice of either tacos or a large burrito. If you’ve never been to Joe’s before, it is not your typical Mexican food that you find at all the cookie cutters out there nowadays. I grew up going to Joe’s and it has always held a special place in my heart.

Best New Spot in Town:

Burger Study…I’m sure most of my readers have already been here, but in case you haven’t, Savor is the perfect opportunity to check it out. From the same folks that brought us St. Elmo and Harry & Izzy’s, Burger Study is an upscale burger joint without the upscale prices. For Savor, two can dine for $30 and get your choice of one delicious appetizer along with two mouthwatering burgers. It’s not like they only offer their basic burger either, you can pretty much choose any sandwich they have listed on their menu.

Best Chef:

(Tie) Bluebeard…Chef Abbi Merriss was just recently named a semifinalist for the James Beard award for best chef in the Great Lakes region. She was also in the running the past two years which speaks to the quality of her work. With an ever-changing and adventurous menu, Bluebeard is a staple for any serious Indy foodie.

(Tie) Spoke & Steele…In case you haven’t heard, Greg Hardesty is the brains behind the new menu at Spoke & Steele. Hardesty closed his trailblazing restaurant Recess just over a year ago and went into retirement. Well, he’s back…and better than ever. If you missed out on trying Recess or just miss Recess, you now have a second chance to sample his culinary talent. Pro tip: don’t miss the Spoke Burger!

Best Vegan:

The Garden Table…Probably best known as a brunch spot, The Garden Table is killing the dinner scene at their downtown location. They also offer an amazing Vegan option on their Savor menu for the non-carnivores of the world. First course…Butternut Squash Salad; Second Course…Vegan Osso Buco; Third Course…Vegan Double Chocolate Cake. I’m a meat eater to a fault and I could still get down with that lineup.

Best Steakhouse:

Red, The Steakhouse…For those wanting a special night out, look no further. Red is the perfect spot for a touch of elegance and a big piece of meat. I’ve been to Red a few times now and the one thing that really sets them apart is their excellent customer service. The entire staff is wonderful and Chef Torrey Solomon is a true talent in the kitchen. Pro tip: upgrade to the Steak Tartare, you won’t be disappointed.