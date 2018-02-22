Gary Brackett, Andrew Porter stop by FOX59 to discuss inspiring black history pioneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Colts linebacker and restaurateur Gary Brackett and Andrew Porter, Founder of Andrew Porter Custom Clothiers, joined Fanchon Stinger on the FOX59 Red Couch Wednesday.

Brackett and Porter talked about black history pioneers who've inspired them, overcoming adversity, and their journey to success.

Andrew Porter dresses the who's who of Indiana and VIPs around the country. Gary Brackett is one of his top clients among other big names he shares.

Both Brackett and Porter opened up about their principles of success and why they keep pushing to excel while setting a positive example for the next generation.