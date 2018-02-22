× Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead near White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after authorities found a man’s body Thursday morning on the edge of the White River.

Just before 10:20 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. White River Rd. on the report of the deceased individual along the river edge.

As a result, homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. When they arrived, they began canvassing the area for witnesses and limited information was reportedly available for detectives at the scene.

The Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist with identifying and collecting any potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).