× IMPD offers free active shooter presentation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD wants to make sure you know what to do in the event of an active shooter. The southwest district is holding a presentation tonight at 6 p.m. at Bridgeport Central Baptist Church located at 9039 West Washington Street.

IMPD says it’s a free course to provide strategies, guidance, and share a proven plan for surviving an active shooter incident. Participants will learn about disaster response and how to prepare for and respond to being trapped during an active shooter event.

Register for the class by calling Paula Barnes at 317-327-6465 or emailing her at paula.barnes@indy.gov.

IMPD says the presentation is not recommended for children younger than 14-years-old.