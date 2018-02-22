× Indiana man gets 65 years for setting ex-girlfriend on fire, killing her

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — A western Indiana man convicted of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend by setting her ablaze has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports a Warren County judge sentenced 35-year-old Scottie Kincade for murder and arson Thursday.

Prosecutors say Kincade mortally wounded the 31-year-old Heather Smith inside her Williamsport home and then poured an accelerant and on her before setting the house and her ablaze on Sept. 27, 2016. Authorities say Smith died from inhaling super-heated air and carbon monoxide.

Smith was the mother of Kincade’s three children. She was planning to move to Kansas to start a new life after years of physical abuse by Kincade.

Kincade said no one who testified or prosecuted the case knew what happened because they weren’t there.