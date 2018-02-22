× Indiana town paying $150K to settle sex harassment claim against police officer

ST. JOHN, Ind. — A northwest Indiana town has agreed to pay a former police dispatcher $150,000 to settle her sexual harassment claim against a former police official and town councilman.

Attorneys for the Lake County town of St. John and the woman reached the agreement during a hearing Tuesday in federal court. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the woman claimed Michael Fryzel sexually touched and verbally abused her before he resigned as a councilman and police sergeant in 2015.

Fryzel faces criminal charges on the allegations. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter says that case won’t be affected by the settlement of the woman’s lawsuit.

The 55-year-old Fryzel has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, including counts of sexual battery and official misconduct.