× Man in critical condition after being struck by car on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a car hit him early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of East Michigan Street just after 3 a.m.

Officers said the man was walking along Michigan Street near Rural Street when a vehicle hit him. The victim was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital; investigators said he was alert and talking to officers. He suffered a broken leg and other injuries, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, IMPD said. The driver will undergo a blood test, which is standard procedure. Police don’t believe there was any impairment involved in the crash and said they thought the crash was an accident.