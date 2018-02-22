× Police investigating fatal plane crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Carroll County.

Indiana State Police say the scene of the crash is near the intersection of County Road 600 S and 500 W, north of the town of Rossville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says authorities have located the wreckage of a Cessna 441 aircraft in the area.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation.

Indiana State Police believe there are no survivors. At this time, they do not know how many occupants were on board.

According to flightaware.com, a Cessa 441 took off from Eagle Creek Airpark at 7:20 p.m. headed for Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.