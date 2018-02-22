× Rain showers ending this morning but return Friday and Saturday

Rain showers are blanketing radar again this morning. Roads are wet but not icy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

You will want the umbrella as you head into work with scattered rain ongoing through 10 am.

We dry out around the lunch hour and through the rest of our Thursday.

Rain fills back in for Friday morning.

An additional 2-3″ of rainfall is possible into early Sunday morning. Flooding issues continue through the weekend. Do not drive through any water covered roadways.

A cold front moves in Saturday evening generating a line of storms, some possibly severe. Sunday will be cooler and drier, with an extended dry period into the middle of next week.