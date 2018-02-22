Click here for closings and delays

RECIPE: Black & White Chicken Chili

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 ½ cups finely chopped onion
  • 3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 cans (15.5 oz.) Great northern white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15.25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cans (4-4.5 oz.) diced green chilies
  • 2 ½ cups cooked, shredded chicken breast
  • 6 to 7 cups lower sodium chicken broth
  • 2 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • Optional toppings: sliced radishes, sour cream, cilantro, crushed corn chips

Heat oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until just starting to soften, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and sauté another minute, until onions are completely done. Stir in both beans, green chilies, shredded chicken, chicken broth, cumin, oregano, cayenne, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes, then stir in lime juice. Enjoy with optional toppings. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy or freeze within 2 to 3 days.

Makes about 12 cups chili (6-8 servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD