RECIPE: Kim’s Peach Margarita

Kim’s Peach Margarita

Brown sugar and/or salt for dipping rims of glasses

1 can (14-15 oz.) peach slices in natural juice, drained and reserving liquid

4-5 oz. tequila

2 oz. triple sec

1 ½ cups crushed ice

4 tablespoons reserved peach liquid

Dip margarita glasses in sugar/salt mixture. Combine all ingredients in blender and puree until thoroughly mixed. Add in several tablespoons reserved peach liquid and more crushed ice if desired.

Makes 2-4 margaritas (Depends on your glass size. Makes 3 ½ cups total margarita.)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD