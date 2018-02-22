× Ten Point Coalition to hold job fair at far east side church on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and Top Flight Staffing will be holding a job fair on Saturday.

It will be held at the Fervant Prayer Church at 10512 E. 38th St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobs offered at the fair will include the following:

Handlers

Welders

Waiters

Waitresses

Kitchen help

Stockers

Cashiers

Sales

Office help

Hospital dietary and transportation

Maintenance

Landscaping

Ten Point says the fair is part of its effort to reduce crime on the city’s far east side by providing jobs to residents, including at-risk youth and ex-offenders.

Those who want more information can contact Rev. Charles Ellis at 317-784-9412 or Wallace Nash at 317-513-9412.