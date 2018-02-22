Ten Point Coalition to hold job fair at far east side church on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and Top Flight Staffing will be holding a job fair on Saturday.
It will be held at the Fervant Prayer Church at 10512 E. 38th St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jobs offered at the fair will include the following:
- Handlers
- Welders
- Waiters
- Waitresses
- Kitchen help
- Stockers
- Cashiers
- Sales
- Office help
- Hospital dietary and transportation
- Maintenance
- Landscaping
Ten Point says the fair is part of its effort to reduce crime on the city’s far east side by providing jobs to residents, including at-risk youth and ex-offenders.
Those who want more information can contact Rev. Charles Ellis at 317-784-9412 or Wallace Nash at 317-513-9412.