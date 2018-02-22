The Suite Life: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind.- The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is racing royalty.

Fans from across the world journey to the track to see drivers race around the iconic 2.5 mile oval.

Perhaps one of the best places to take in all the action on the track is an exclusive spot just off turn four.

Hulman Terrace Club holds about 1,200 people.

IMS President Doug Boles says his favorite part about this suite is its unbelievable view of the track.

“ People talk a lot about our Pagoda. I think the view from is actually better than the pagoda,” said Boles.

From a reserved seat in the Hulman Terrace Club you can actually see the Pagoda, as well as the front straightaway, the pylon, and turn four.

What’s a luxury suite without good food?

Here you can sample everything from hand-carved prim rib, paninis, Cuban press sandwiches, and even buffalo chicken mac and cheese!

There’s also plenty of alcohol for race fans to enjoy.

For those especially early mornings at the track you can grab a bloody mary at the ‘build your own bloody’ station.

What’s a seat in the Hulamn Terrace Club cost?

“It’s 1,750 per ticket,” said Boles.

However, that price includes access to the suite for more than just the Indy 500.

You can also enjoy it during the Grand Prix, Brickyard 400, Redbull Air Race, and other track events.

Boles says the sticker price averages out to be about $100 a day.

Here are some of the luxuries Hulman Terrace Club ticket holders get access to: