× Traffic patterns changing on State Road 37 in Monroe County to allow for reconstruction of northbound lanes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Beginning this week crews will prepare the northern segment of the I-69 construction zone for closures and restrictions that will begin as early as this Friday and remain in place until July. All work is dependent on both the weather and availability of asphalt paving material.

Crews will be removing existing paint on southbound State Road 37 from Big Indian Creek to approximately Bryant’s Creek. New striping will be placed on the southbound lanes in this stretch to accommodate one lane of southbound traffic, one lane of northbound traffic and a center left turn lane for exiting State Road 37 at designated points. The asphalt crossover at Bryant’s Creek will be improved to facilitate a northbound traffic shift there.

Once the preparations are completed, traffic will be reconfigured to allow for bridge demolition and shoulder reconstruction on northbound State Road 37 from Fox Hollow Road to Big Indian Creek.

The northbound lanes of SR 37 will be reduced to a single lane at Fox Hollow Road and will cross over to the current southbound lanes at Bryant’s Creek. The southbound lanes of SR 37 will be reduced to a single lane just north of the Liberty Creek interchange and remain in single lane configuration to just south of Chambers Pike.

Between Bryant’s Creek and Big Indian Creek, a distance of approximately 4.8 miles, north and southbound traffic will use the existing southbound lanes with a center left turn lane. There will be no tubes or barrels separating the travel lanes, and motorists are urged to pay attention to the yellow-line pavement markings. Left turn lanes to exit mainline SR 37 will be indicated by signage and roadway markings.

In this configuration, there will a number of access points at which motorists can enter and exit State Road 37 between Big Indian Creek and Bryant’s Creek:

Legendary Hills west of SR 37 will be open to both north and southbound SR 37.

Godsey Road west of SR 37 will be open to both north and southbound SR 37.

Turkey Track Road west of SR 37 will be open to both north and southbound traffic. Turkey Track Road east of SR 37 will be closed.

Old State Road 37 east of SR 37 will be open to both north and southbound traffic.

Paragon Road west of SR 37 will be open to both north and southbound traffic. Pine Boulevard to the east of SR 37 will be closed.

As construction and paving on local access roads progresses, some of these access points may close as road connectivity is completed. Public notice will be given prior to any access road closure.

Motorists are urged to pay attention to changing traffic conditions through the weekend. The final traffic configuration is anticipated to be in place late Sunday night or early Monday morning. The posted speed limit remains 45 miles per hour throughout the entire I-69 Section 5 construction zone, and drivers are encouraged to pay attention to traffic conditions, put down phones and other devices, and leave plenty of room between vehicles.