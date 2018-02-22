× We’re slowly warming up and briefly drying out

We’re drying out this afternoon and temperatures are warming up. However, a few spotty showers are possible early this afternoon.

Clouds are beginning to break to the west and we could see some late day sun.

Highs climbing into the mid 40’s today. It’s still nowhere near the 77 from a couple days ago, but it is an improvement over yesterday.

Winds shift out of the south tonight and we’ll have rain return along a warm front. Scattered showers will be around for the morning commute.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will linger through the day on Saturday. The best timing for some heavy downpours and thunderstorms will come late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Dynamics for severe weather are better in our southern states but we could see a few strong storms here too. Strong, gusty winds will be the main threat.

We’ll continue to monitor the timing of these storms as we get closer to the weekend. Rain ends early on Sunday but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 40’s.