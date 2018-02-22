Woman dies after being pulled from house fire on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman died after being pulled from a burning home early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Capitol Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the front part of the two-story home fully engulfed.

A neighbor alerted crews to the possibility that someone was still inside the home.

“Firefighters made aggressive entry after they were informed that by a neighbor the possibility of a person living inside. They entered and within about six minutes, did locate an elderly female in the rear of the structure,” said Battalion Chief Rita Reith with IFD.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries. IFD said this marks the fourth fire fatality of 2018 and the 40th structure fire this month.

A firefighter was injured after twisting a knee during the rescue and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for examination, IFD said.

Damage was estimated at $80,000 and IFD said the cause remains under investigation.