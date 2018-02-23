A soggy Saturday with two waves of rain; Heavy rainfall possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video COLD RAIN GREETS YOU Get ready, a cold, steady rain greets many of us Saturday morning, (the first of two surges). While Saturday looks to be a washout we have found some rain-free hours for you. The first wave arrives after 12 am will bring persistent, steady rain through mid-morning Saturday. These rains will ease and even end for many of us by noon or 1 pm.

ROUND 2 - RAIN AND STORMS The second round arriving late day or early evening will contain heavy downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible early Saturday evening and even a few gusty t-storms could occur. Portions of far southern Indiana are outlook for a possible watch box with a threat for severe storms. Locally a few gusty storms are possible.

Many area creeks, streams and rivers will fill and spill out of their banks by Saturday night. A areal flood watch is in effect for flooding along the waterways and low lying areas through Sunday morning.