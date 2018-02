× Bartholomew County authorities safely locate missing 13-year-old boy with autism

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County have safely located a 13-year-old boy with autism.

He and was last seen at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Central Middle School.

Just before 7: 45 p.m., Columbus police said the boy was found safe.