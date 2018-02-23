× Deputies looking for suspect after more than a dozen road signs vandalized in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Deputies in Bartholomew County are investigating after more than a dozen road signs were painted with various forms of graffiti.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, deputies were called to the 8000 block of 550 West on a report of a speed limit sign with vandalism. They arrived and found several road signs covered with black paint. In the areas of 525 West, 550 West, Carr Hill Road and Youth Camp Road, 14 road signs with graffiti, profanity, nudity and swastikas were found.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says a dark-colored truck was reported dropping off someone in the area and later, a white truck picked the same person up and drove away.

“This isn’t just a matter of the cost to taxpayers for the county to replace these signs, this is also a public safety issue and I urge anyone with any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to please call us. This is very concerning because when motorists can’t read these signs, it definitely creates opportunities for very serious accidents,” said Sheriff Matthew Myers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-379-1650, the tip line at 812-379-1712 or contact the department via email at sheriff@bartholomew.in.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.