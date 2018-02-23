Early rain ending, drier afternoon ahead! More rain arrives for your Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early rain is pushing east and should be gone around lunch time today for most, if not, all of the state! Drier air will work in this afternoon, on a milder southwest breeze. This should help to move our temperatures into the upper 50s. The evening looks great until rain returns, mainly after midnight. Considering the month, temperatures are running well above average!

Additional rain is back for Saturday and likely will come in two waves: one early tomorrow morning and another pushing through Saturday evening. Considering the ground is fairly saturated and rainfall totals from tonight through Sunday morning could range between 1 to 2" in our southern viewing area, a flood watch is now in effect. This will be mostly for lowland and farm fields, something we experience quite often this time of the year! No severe weather anticipated at this time.

Drier air works in on Sunday with some sunshine and better days to open early next week, the last few days of February...