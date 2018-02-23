× ISP: Man arrested for meth, multiple felony warrants during traffic stop

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — A Vigo County man was arrested for meth and multiple felony warrants following a traffic stop.

On February 20 at 2:46 p.m., Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Ted Robertson stopped a white Lincoln Navigator on SR 163 just west of SR 63, for operating erratically on northbound SR 63 prior to the stop.

The driver was identified as Chaise Xavier Kohl, 23, of Terre Haute. A driver’s license check revealed Kohl was wanted on felony warrants out of Vigo County for criminal mischief and criminal residential entry.

Senior Trooper Robertson requested assistance from Vermillion County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Hennis and his K-9 partner Scout. A positive K-9 indication was displayed on the vehicle and during further investigation, approximately 8 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, 4 hypodermic needles, a bag of belbuca hydrochloride wipes, scales, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Kohl was arrested and transported to the Vermillion County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles, and possession of paraphernalia.