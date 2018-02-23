× Marion police arrest 14-year-old student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ middle school

MARION, Ind.– Police in Marion arrested a 14-year-old student accused of threatening to “shoot up” McCulloch Junior High School.

The teenager was arrested at his home around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The arrest comes after several students heard him make threats “to go obtain a gun and shoot up the school,” according to the Marion Police Department. After hearing the eighth-grader’s comments, the other students promptly reported it to school officials.

The suspect’s grandfather gave officers permission to search the home. No weapon was found.

Police transported the suspect to the Grant County Juvenile Center on a charge of intimidation.

“If anyone makes a threat of harm towards anyone, it will be dealt with accordingly – kids having weapons on school grounds or making threats of bringing a weapon onto school property is not accepted and will be handled with zero tolerance,” said Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.