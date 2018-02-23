Planning to get reimbursed for Indy pothole damage? Don’t count on it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve been out driving around Indianapolis, chances are you’ve braced yourself before hitting a pothole, wondering how bad the damage might be.

Some residents have spent hundreds of dollars on car repairs and replacing tires.

Many of those drivers then go on to file a damage claim with the city to get reimbursement believing as long as they follow the instructions, they’ll get paid.

FOX59 decided to see how likely the city is to pay out a claim.

The odds, it seems, are not in Indy drivers’ favor.

According to information provided by the Office of Corporation Counsel, in 2015, 523 people filed claims with the city, the most of any of the four years we received data for. The city denied 455 of those claims, meaning just 13 percent of drivers successfully received reimbursement.

In 2016, just four of the 215 people who filed claims got paid, a success rate of just 1.8 percent.

In 2017, a driver’s chances of reimbursement improved again, with 25 of 267 people who filed receiving a check—a nine percent success rate.

So far in 2018, chances have shot down again.

With 129 people claims filed, 38 are still awaiting a final decision. Eighty claims have already been denied and only one person has gotten money back.

Just one person.

The OCC data shows that driver received $203.83.

FOX59 asked what factor or factors is behind most of the denials. The OCC hasn’t responded at the time of this publication.

However, we have reported before that DPW records must show a complaint was filed about the pothole before you hit it in order to be reimbursed.

To help other drivers and potentially yourself, report a pothole here. You can also see a map of open pothole complaints.

If your car is damaged after hitting a pothole on a state road, you can file a tort claim with INDOT here.