× Police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a triple homicide last summer on the east side.

Hamilton County inmate Kenneth Lancaster has been charged for his involvement in the incident.

Mark Higgins, 64, Keith Higgins, 34, and Jessica Carte, 34, were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive on June 1, 2017.

Carte’s red 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stolen and discovered several hours later parked in a secluded area on Catherwood Ave. near E. Washington St.

At this time, it is not known what charge(s) Lancaster is facing. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Charging information will be released by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).