Police issue Silver Alert for missing Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Richmond.

Douglas Alan Kuntzman, 61, is six feet and two inches tall, 160 pounds, brown/gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and jeans.

He was last seen Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in Richmond and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Douglas Alan Kuntzman, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.