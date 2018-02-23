× Russian athlete filmed wearing ‘I don’t do doping’ shirt fails Olympic drug test

PYEONGCHANG – The Russian delegation at the Olympics says a bobsledder tested positive for a banned substance called trimetazdine.

Russian Bobsled Federation President Alexander Zubkov told The Associated Press on Friday that a drug-test sample from pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive. Sergeeva’s crew finished 12th in the women’s bobsled competition Wednesday after she had given the sample that later came back positive.

Earlier this month Sergeeva was interviewed by the Associated Press wearing a sweatshirt that said “I don’t do doping.” She said the other athletes “warmed” to her after she was allowed to compete.