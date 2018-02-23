Sero’s Family Restaurant in Cumberland celebrates 20 years of business

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A family restaurant is celebrating 20 years of serving its community. Sero's Family Restaurant is known for its home-cooking with everything from hearty dishes like biscuits and gravy to lighter choices like veggie omelettes.