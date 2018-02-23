The Suite Life: Churchill Downs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE,KY- Churchill Downs is synonymous with a few things: The Kentucky Derby, mint juleps, and celebrities!

If you’re looking for celebrities at Derby, forget Millionaire’s Row.

You’re more likely to find them on the third floor of the clubhouse in an area know as the Turf Club.

“It’s one of the most desired locations on the track, especially for the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby,” said Sarah Contardo, VP of Ticketing Strategy for Churchill Downs.

Tom Brady typically watches the world famous horse race from the Turf Club.

The members-only area comes with an incredible view of the track.

“This view right here—right on the finish line is one of the best views of the track,” said Contardo. Right up there are the front row seats. You are very close to the track. If you get on the first floor, you can actually sit right on the rail of the race track,” she said.

But this view will cost you.

A seat in the Turf Club on race day can range anywhere from a couple thousand dollars-$10K.

That price does cover all of your food and drinks.

“We really want to showcase the flavor of what we’ve got going on here,” said David Danielson, the executive chef for Churchill Downs.

Danielson and his crew do that by featuring as many local ingredients as possible in the dishes they prepare.

If gambling is your thing, you can actually bet on a horse while you eat in the Turf Club.

BetPros are mounted to every table in the dinning room.