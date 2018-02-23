× The weekend starts with rain and storms; Ends with sunshine

Today feels like a repeat of yesterday. After some morning rain, we’re drying out again for a few hours.

We could see a few more light scattered rain showers or a light mist this afternoon, but we’re not looking for much more rainfall until after midnight.

Temperatures today are staying steady in the mid 50’s and the clouds will stick around.

If you have late Friday night plans, take the umbrella. Our first round of rain comes late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

We’ll dry out for a little bit Saturday afternoon and then another round of heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms will move through Saturday evening. Some strong storms are possible with heavy downpours and damaging winds being the main threat.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with dry conditions and the sunshine around in the afternoon.