× Afghanistan veteran ‘brain dead’ after hit-and-run, will save many lives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man and a woman were injured following a hit-and-run accident on the east side.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an accident at the 4000 block of Southeastern Avenue.

According to authorities, the man and woman were walking along the side of the road when they were hit.

Both victims, Joseph Nordstrom and Angela Ruhlig, were transported to an area hospital. Ruhlig is expected to survive, but police say Nordstrom is brain dead.

Police are searching for the suspected vehicle, a beige or gold Ford F-150 pick-up, between the model years 2004 and 2008. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, including heavy damage to the headlight.

We spoke with the older brother of Joe, Jason Nordstrom and his wife.

Joe was an 11 year veteran of the Army and most recently held the rank of sergeant. They said he lived life to the fullest and recently came back to Indianapolis after learning how to become a helicopter mechanic. He is a graduate of Northwest High School.

Nordstrom planned on deploying later this year overseas to work on Blackhawk helicopters.

“His love for his country and the military was undeniable,” his sister-in-law said.

The family hopes he will live on through someone else’s heart. While he is brain dead, doctors are harvesting organs so he can save several lives.

To sign up as an organ donor in Indiana, click here.

Sgt. Nordstrom leaves behind a two-year-old son. The family is hoping somebody saw something that will lead to an arrest.

If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.