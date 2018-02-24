× Former IU assistant named in Yahoo report about FBI college basketball investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indiana assistant coach Chuck Martin is named in a second Yahoo! Sports report about an FBI investigation into college basketball published late Friday night.

The first report released Friday morning alleges several college basketball players and their families received impermissible payments from former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency, ASM Sports.

In the second report, Yahoo! published part of an e-mail from Christian Dawkins, a employee at ASM that mentions Martin.

Dawkins wrote that he was working on a deal that would send prized high school recruit Brian Bowen to IU in exchange for pushing future Hoosier draft picks OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant to ASM.

Dawkins’ email to Miller allegedly reads:

“Chuck Martin – trying to close the deal on Brian Bowen for Indiana,” Dawkins said in an email to an unnamed party at ASM Sports, according to Yahoo. “I told him if we can work together and if he can push for us to get (Hoosiers) Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby two projected first rounders from IU this year we can work something out.”

Martin was an Indiana assistant coach for three seasons under Tom Crean from 2014-2017. He is currently an assistant at South Carolina.

Current head coach Archie Miller was not asked about the report in his post game press conference following the Hoosiers’ double overtime loss to Ohio State at Assembly Hall.

IU spokesman JD Campbell told the IndyStar, “This is the first that we’ve heard anything about this.”

Brian Bowen never signed with Indiana University, but he did sign with South Carolina, where Martin is an assistant at.

ESPN also reported on Friday night that Sean Miller, head coach at Arizona and older brother of Archie Miller was caught on a wiretap talking with Dawkins about a payment to a player.

He is alleged to discussing a payment of $100,000 to former 5-star recruit and current Arizona center DeAndre Ayton.

As a result of the probe, it is not known if the NCAA will take action on the current players implicated this season.