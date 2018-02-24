× Heavy rain and thunderstorms to start the weekend

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning as 2 rounds of rain move through today. An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible on already saturated ground.

Widespread showers blanketing the state this morning will continue until 12pm. Heavier rain moves in from the west mid morning.

After lunch we have several hours of dry time before our second round of rain returns around sunset. Temperatures will climb to near 50 this afternoon.

Our next wave of precipitation arrives around 7pm until early Sunday morning.

Areas south of I-70 are under a slight risk of severe weather this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

After a wet Saturday, the sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around for a few days. Another disturbance Wednesday night into Friday could a bring a rain/snow mix.