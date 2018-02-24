Lawrence Police host “High School 911” movie screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- A group of teens are helping to save lives in a small town in Connecticut. Now their hard work is being spotlighted in a new documentary called "High School 911."

The program is similar to Lawrence Police's Explorer program, which allows teens to get a look at what emergency responders go through on the job. Officer Paul Lushin and Explorers Bennett Lushun and Isaiah Garrett, along with some of the other Lawrence Police Explorers, stopped by our studio to tell us more about the program.

If you'd like to see "High School 911," Lawrence Police are hosting a screening on Tuesday, March 6th at the National Guard Armory. The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.