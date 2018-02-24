× Man taken to hospital after Friday night bar fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was stabbed at a bar on Indy’s east side Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Colorado Avenue near East New York Street.

Officials say a bar fight at “The New Yorker” led to a man being stabbed under the arm.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi in serious condition.

No word on what led to that fight.

Bar patrons held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to determine if charges will be filed.