INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have recently released new blood pressure guidelines.

The numbers to be considered hypertensive have been lowered for the first time in 14 years, and were made to improve blood pressure control and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The new guidelines are:

Normal blood pressure is now: 120/80

Elevated blood pressure: 121-129/80

Stage I Hypertension: 130-139/80-89

Stage II Hypertension: 140/90 or higher

We spoke with CVS Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner about the new guidelines and what to do if your blood pressure is higher than it should be.