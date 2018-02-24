× Rain and storms tonight; a pleasant finish to the weekend

You may be tired of hearing it but I promise, this is the last time for a few days. More rain and thunderstorms moving through this evening.

We could see a strong storm or two. Damaging winds will be the main threat along with heavy downpours that could cause areas of flooding.

Our best for these storms will come after 6 P.M. and last through the late evening.

By 10 P.M. we’ll likely see the bulk of the heavy showers and storms off to the south and east.

They will continue to diminish overnight.

A cold front sweeping through tonight could kick up a few more showers that linger around through the early part of Sunday morning.

By the time this system moves out, we could see another couple inches of rain. Most of it being in our southeastern counties. A few local areas could see more.

GOOD NEWS

Clouds decrease throughout the day on Sunday and we’ll see sunshine by the afternoon.

We’ll be breezy tomorrow and highs near 50.

The good news keeps going from there. We stay dry with sunshine for the next couple of days and temperatures remain mild. Rain doesn’t return to the forecast until Wednesday afternoon.