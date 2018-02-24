× Suspect in custody after six hour SWAT standoff in Linden

LINDEN, Ind. – A six hour SWAT standoff in Linden ended Saturday with a man in custody.

Just after 12:20 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 200 block of Main St. on a well-being check.

A man refused to come out of the home and a SWAT standoff ensued.

Police deployed tear gas and took the suspect into custody peacefully. Social medial rumors were all over town saying that he allegedly had his girlfriend as a hostage, but police did not find any hostages in the home.

The man was sent to the hospital to be checked out. US 231 in the heart of Linden was shut down for several hours, it has reopened.

At this time, the suspect’s name is not known or possible charges against him.