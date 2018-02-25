IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers discuss gun control debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida, the national conversation continues to focus on the issue of gun control, with students and teachers leading many of the protests in Washington and across the country.

This week, we spoke with two members of Congress and one of the leading Republicans at the Statehouse about the gun control debate, and what kinds of laws they might be willing to support.

In the video above, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and State Senate president pro tempore David Long (R-Fort Wayne) are asked about school safety and the continuing conversation about gun control.

"I support the 2nd amendment but I do think we need extra precautions," said Carson. "And I'm concerned about the influence of groups like the NRA in Congress, I'm concerned about their growing influence and the fact that members of Congress are refusing to deal with critical gun legislation that impacts their constituents."

"I've always supported robust background checks, so I'm open to that conversation and whatever proposal the President puts forward, we'll study it closely," said Sen. Young. "When we send our kids to school, there ought to be strong confidence that those kids will be safe."

This past week, Indiana's attorney general was also front and center on the issue of school safety.

AG Curtis Hill visited the White House on Thursday, speaking with President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and others about improving school safety and strengthening firearm laws.

The meeting comes a week after the shooting in Florida and a day after Hill sent an advisory reminding everyone of Indiana’s “Red Flag Law” – a statute enabling officers to take possession of guns, pending formal hearings, from people they believe pose threats to themselves or others. It was enacted in 2005 after the shooting of Indianapolis police officer Jake Laird.

“I shared with the President today the same themes I have shared with Hoosiers at home,” Hill said. “We must strengthen school security through the effective use of technology and personnel. We must keep guns from dangerous people through more deliberate application of Indiana’s Red Flag Law. And we must double down on gun crimes by further enhancing penalties for offenses committed with guns beyond what current laws provide.”