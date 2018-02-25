IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Hoosiers saying about the gun control debate, and our state's gun laws?

And how are Indiana lawmakers approaching the situation, with mounting pressure on both sides of the issue?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the gun control debate, and last week's Republican debate for candidates in the race for U.S. Senate.

Other topics include: