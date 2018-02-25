Increasing sunshine Sunday with a dry start to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! The rain has finally come to an end and high pressure building in keeps us dry until Wednesday afternoon.

Today is a great day to wash the car! Skies will continue to clear out through the day, giving us a mix of sun and clouds! Temperatures are running above normal in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures Monday and Tuesday! Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon, especially in southern Indiana. Thursday is another day for the umbrella with widespread showers. Turning cooler to end the week but drying out as sunshine returns.