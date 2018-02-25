IU encourages protesting, says disciplinary action won’t affect admission decisions
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A tweet encouraging potential Indiana University students to protest peacefully is going viral.
In the tweet, the Office of Admissions for the Bloomington campus said those who are disciplined for protesting will not be penalized in the school’s admissions process.
“For all our future Hoosiers: At IU, we encourage students to engage in meaningful, informed, and civil discourse regarding difficult and important issues,” reads the tweet. “Disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protest will not affect your admission decision in any way.”
The statement comes as high school students across the country rally in pursuit of stronger gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives earlier this month. Many students say they’re calling for a change in the way people think about guns.
The reaction to IU’s tweet has been mixed. Some expressed their disappointment with the school supporting the protests, while others say they’re proud of the university.