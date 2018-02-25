Looking ahead to the workweek

Finally, after a very wet week, we saw a good bit of sunshine.

We’re largely lacking in snowfall for the year. With a mere 9″ of snowfall for the season, we are 12.3″ below normal.

However, we aren’t lacking in rainfall lately. Since January 1, we’ve had almost 2 additional inches of rain than what is normal by this time of year.

We keep the rain away for the next several days. Sunshine is going to stick with us through the start of the work week. Mostly clear skies tonight will lead to some chilly temperatures.

Kids will need to bundle up at the bus stop. The morning temperatures will be chilly. We warm-up for the afternoon but breezy conditions will still make it feel several degrees cooler than it actually is.

We stay dry through early Wednesday. Rain develops Wednesday afternoon/evening. Rain and thunderstorm chances linger as temperatures fall through Thursday (the first day of March).