Madison County pursuit ends with arrest of 21-year-old man

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A 21-year-old man was arrested in Madison County Sunday afternoon after police say he fled from an officer attempting to stop him for speeding.

According to police, Johnathon B. Cordell was clocked going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on southbound SR 13 around CR 280 N. When Trooper Blake Stephenson turned his lights on, Cordell reportedly accelerated his Mustang and refused to stop.

After committing several traffic violations, the Mustang ended up crashing into a parked Ford truck at Old ST 132 and Brookside Rd. near Lapel. Police say the vehicle continued east and after nearly striking a pedestrian, it stopped in the area of Old SR 132 and Main St., where an off duty officer had set up Stop Sticks.

Cordell, a Greentown resident, was taken into custody and charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, leaving the scene of crash, and reckless driving. He was lodged in the Madison County Jail and his car was towed from the scene.