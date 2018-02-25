× Metallica announces March 2019 concert in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time in a decade, heavy metal band Metallica is coming to Indianapolis.

They dropped a few hints over the weekend and now it is official… the Circle City will be a stop on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour which is returning to North America this Fall.

The tour comes after last summer’s sold-out stadium run and kicks off on September 2, 2018, in Madison, WI. They will make a stop in downtown Indianapolis on March 11, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit https://metallica.com. Public on-sale begins Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

The band last played here in September of 2009, which featured a cover of The Misfits’ “Last Caress” and 17 other songs.

If you’re wondering what a 2018 setlist looks like from them, check out their latest:

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Seek & Destroy Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Now That We’re Dead Confusion For Whom the Bell Tolls Halo on Fire Last Caress (Misfits cover) The Memory Remains Moth Into Flame Sad but True One Master of Puppets (Encore) Spit Out the Bone Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman

As an appetizer, check out my favorite Metallica video – “Enter Sandman” live in Moscow circa 1991.