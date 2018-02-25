Twitter clues suggest Metallica will play Indianapolis this year

Posted 9:45 AM, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 09:59AM, February 25, 2018

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Concert promoters and some bands love teasing tour announcements and big festival slots.

A pair of tweets dropped by Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Metallica suggest that the band is headed to Indianapolis for their 14th time, according to setlist.fm.

Bankers Life tweeted this 22 minutes later, coincidence? No way. During the video, the font in the M features Metallica’s iconic lightning bolt.

The band last played here in September of 2009, which featured a cover of The Misfits’ “Last Caress” and 17 other songs.

If you’re wondering what a 2018 setlist looks like from them, check out their latest:

  1. Hardwired
  2. Atlas, Rise!
  3. Seek & Destroy
  4. Harvester of Sorrow
  5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  6. Now That We’re Dead
  7. Confusion
  8. For Whom the Bell Tolls
  9. Halo on Fire
  10. Last Caress (Misfits cover)
  11. The Memory Remains
  12. Moth Into Flame
  13. Sad but True
  14. One
  15. Master of Puppets
  16. (Encore) Spit Out the Bone
  17. Nothing Else Matters
  18. Enter Sandman

Look for the official announcement on Monday. We will let you know all the details as soon as we get them.

As an appetizer, check out my favorite Metallica video – “Enter Sandman” live in Moscow circa 1991.