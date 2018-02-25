× Westfield police searching for owner of vehicle that fled from officer

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Police Department is searching for the owner of a vehicle that fled from an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Police say the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, a black Chevy Camaro, for speeding at about 12:53 a.m. before the driver abruptly exited US 31 onto the 136th St. ramp in Carmel.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but it was later located in a nearby ditch and the driver apparently fled the scene on foot.

Police have identified the owner of the vehicle as 40-year-old Daniel Isaac Nevins. He reportedly has brown eyes, weighs about 170 pounds and is 6’1” tall.

A “suspicious subject” matching the description of Nevins was reported in the area of 131st Street and Towne Road in Carmel, but officers were not able to locate that person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, person of interest or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at (317)-773-1282.