Bounty hunter accused of killing two teens claims he acted in self-defense as jury trial begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The murder trial begins for an Indianapolis bail bondsman accused of killing two teens.

Kevin Watkins is charged with murdering the victims on Christmas eve 2015 and then hiding their bodies.

This week testimony began in the long awaited jury trial.

Facing an overwhelming amount of physical evidence linking Watkins to the double murder, the defense admitted Watkins committed the killings, but claims he did so in self-defense.

On Christmas day 2015, police came to the suspect's home investigating the disappearance of two teens and found a large blood trail and brain pieces outside.

The initial officers on scene told the jury that Watkins denied knowing anything about the missing boys, but during the course of the investigation, prosecutors claim bloody clothes that belonged to the victims were found inside Watkins SUV.

During a search of Watkins' bail bonds business, police allegedly found even more bloody clothes.

After his arrest Watkins refused to talk to police, but in a series of handwritten letters by Watkins to the judge, the murder suspect detailed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and claimed prosecutors harassed witnesses in order to obtain a tainted conviction.

Prosecutors believe Watkins murdered the teens because he believed the pair had burglarized his home, but in court Watkins attorney told the jury the teens were killed in self-defense.

Still, prosecutors plan to show the jury that Watkins took extraordinary steps to cover up the crime.

In fact it wasn’t until February 2016, several weeks after the disappearances, that police searched a wooded pond in Indianapolis and recovered the body of 15-year-old Timmee Jackson.

A few months later remains were found in Shelby County that turned out to be the second victim, 16-year-old Dionne Williams

During the first day of testimony, multiple police officers also told jurors that bleach appeared to have been used to clean several areas outside Watkins home.

The criminal trial against Watkins is expected to continue for the rest of the week.