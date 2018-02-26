× Dad who lost 2 kids in west side crash wants to make sure their memories live on

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The father of the two teens killed in a crash on the city’s west side says he wants to make sure their memories live on.

“They are just good kids, involved in everything at school,” said grieving father Moises Koffi.

From singing the national anthem at Ben Davis High School to earning straight As, it would take a very long time to list all of Alex and Aaron Koffi’s accomplishments.

“I’m so proud of them both,” said Koffi.

Those accolades and memories are what Moises has left after Sunday’s crash.

“I do not know if I can overcome this, but I have faith,” said Koffi.

The siblings were on their way to a movie and never showed up. A family member was waiting for them at the theatre and called Moises, who went out to look for his kids. The father of three drove the route to the theatre and found first responders already at the crash site on West Washington Street, just north of the airport. A silver Ford was also involved, but it is not clear what caused the crash.

“I do not have words for this,” said Koffi.

Reminders of their smiles, memories and singing will always be with the family.

“I’m going to miss them a lot. I know from the bottom of my heart where they are right now. That is my only comfort,” said Koffi.

As police work to find the cause of the crash, the family is asking for privacy and prayers.

The Wayne Township Fire Department has made buttons with a photo of the siblings on it to sell and raise money for the family. There is also a fundraising page made by the family.