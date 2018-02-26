× Director and actor Kevin Smith survives near-fatal heart attack: ‘I faced my greatest fear’

GLENDALE, Calif. – Comedian and actor Kevin Smith had to cancel a standup show this week after suffering what he called a “massive heart attack.”

Smith was shooting a special during a pair of comedy shows in Glendale, California, when he said he had to cancel a show for Monday night after suffering from chest pain.

“If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” he wrote early Monday. “But for now, I’m still above ground.”

The 47-year-old behind movies like Clerks, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back said doctors told him he had 100% blockage of his left anterior descending artery—a blockage known as “the widow maker.”

He wrote on Facebook that he felt nauseous after the show and started sweating buckets before his chest “felt heavy.”

Smith said he always feared death, but when the time came, he realized he had a great life with loving parents, a great family and amazing friends. A sense of calm swept over him, he said, as doctors worked to save his life.

“But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures,” he wrote.

“I faced my greatest fear tonight… and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be,” he said.

Smith has struggled with his weight in the past. He lost 85 pounds after a much-publicized dispute with Southwest Airlines in which he said he was kicked off a flight for being too fat. The incident inspired the title of a documentary feature called Too Fat for 40.