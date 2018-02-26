× Frosty start gives way to sunshine and milder temperatures!

Skies are clear and temperatures have fallen in the overnight, marking a frosty start for most. Out-the-door will be cold and winter coats will be needed for the early part of day. Lots of sunshine and light winds will aid in moving our numbers from the upper 20’s to a high of 55°! This will make for one of the best days of the week and perfect conditions for the “pothole blitz!” Here is your breakdown:

Tuesday (tomorrow) will the be the pick of the week, as more sunshine and warmer temperatures take hold across the state. Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday, while shower chances going up! The rainiest day of the week will be Thursday, March 1st.